Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Drops By 90.1%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGSY traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $12.17. 1,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $13.45.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
