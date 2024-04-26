Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

