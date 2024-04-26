Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.