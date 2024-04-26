Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Pathward Financial stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,121. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.