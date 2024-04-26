ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.65-$15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.64.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $8.13 on Friday, reaching $308.21. The company had a trading volume of 433,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day moving average is $282.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.