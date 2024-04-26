Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Industries Group Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Air Industries Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Industries Group in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

