Roth Capital Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.3 %

HAS opened at $65.19 on Friday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

