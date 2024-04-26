RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

