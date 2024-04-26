11,194 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 1,304,222 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 274,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth $6,350,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth $5,181,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $34.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

