TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,325.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,257.36 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $741.74 and a 12-month high of $1,265.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,057.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.