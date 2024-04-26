Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on the stock.

Ibstock Stock Performance

IBST stock opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.83. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of £585.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,000.00%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Read More

