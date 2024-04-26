Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.19. 4,457,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,420. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,251. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $9,714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 418,909 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

