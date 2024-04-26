Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Constellium stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 479,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Constellium in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 102,085 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellium by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after purchasing an additional 504,421 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

