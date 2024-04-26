Telefônica Brasil S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telefônica Brasil
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.