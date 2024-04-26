Telefônica Brasil S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

