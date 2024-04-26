Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWM. CIBC downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.05.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$312.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. Research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

