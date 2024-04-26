The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EEA stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The European Equity Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in The European Equity Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The European Equity Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

