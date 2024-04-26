Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Expands By 700.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

CBUMY opened at $18.61 on Friday. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.