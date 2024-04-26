The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Increased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 212,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 560,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

View Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.