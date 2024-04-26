VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after buying an additional 558,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after buying an additional 418,536 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 887,034 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.