Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $177.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

