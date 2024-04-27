Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

