JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.92

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 8956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,471 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $459,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

