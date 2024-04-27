International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.