Bailard Inc. Buys 5,755 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

