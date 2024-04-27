Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,783 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $98.93 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

