Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $790.00

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 790 ($9.76) and last traded at GBX 774 ($9.56), with a volume of 134930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770 ($9.51).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 639.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 566.24. The company has a market capitalization of £314.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,296.97 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,242.42%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis purchased 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 727 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.31 ($24,721.23). Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

