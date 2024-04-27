Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CJT. Laurentian raised Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$148.18.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$115.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.33. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The company had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

