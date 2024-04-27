Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.26. 589,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,327,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

