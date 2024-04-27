Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Increases By 766.7%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 17.6 %
ARQQW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.