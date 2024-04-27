Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Increases By 766.7%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 17.6 %

ARQQW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.