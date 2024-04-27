Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Increases By 766.7%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 17.6 %

ARQQW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

