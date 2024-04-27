Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 389,742 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 188,668 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 773,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $9.91 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.