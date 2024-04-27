Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

