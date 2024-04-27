Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.22.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

