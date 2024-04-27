Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance
Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.22.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Private Bancorp of America
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.