Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,368 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,870,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,223. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $418.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.