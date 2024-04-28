Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,490,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 48,569 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VBK stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,364. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

