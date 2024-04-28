Addison Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. 537,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,314. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

