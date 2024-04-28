Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $144.20 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $144.20 million and $6.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001596 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002627 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,460,148 coins and its circulating supply is 180,460,928 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

