Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance
Shares of AWI stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.
Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.
Armstrong World Industries Company Profile
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.
Featured Stories
