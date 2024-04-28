Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

