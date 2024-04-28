SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of SEAC opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.98. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
SeaChange International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.