Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $60.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

