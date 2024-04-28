Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$124,203.22 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB stock opened at C$26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.82.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5601057 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

CWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Get Our Latest Report on CWB

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.