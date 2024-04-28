Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $15.05 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.