Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.91

Shares of Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.91 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 85.20 ($1.05). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.00), with a volume of 133,074 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,157.14 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,285.71%.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

