Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $243,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 1,583,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

