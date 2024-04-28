Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,961 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,344. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.46 and a 200-day moving average of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

