Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in April

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.8 days.
Dollarama Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46.
Dollarama Company Profile
