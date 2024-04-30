Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in April

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.8 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

