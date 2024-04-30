Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $25.46

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $26.44. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 33,728 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock valued at $44,368,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,970,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,422,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

