Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $50.38

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.38, but opened at $51.96. Gentherm shares last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 63,804 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

