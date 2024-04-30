Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 2,371,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,067. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $287,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

