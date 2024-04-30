Ledyard National Bank Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $333.91. 305,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,677. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.28 and a one year high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.92 and a 200 day moving average of $315.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

