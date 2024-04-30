McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD opened at $273.57 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.15. The company has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

